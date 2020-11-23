OMG Network (OMG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $287.02 Million

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. OMG Network has a market cap of $555.45 million and $287.02 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can now be bought for $3.96 or 0.00021639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.49 or 0.00581837 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go

Buying and Selling OMG Network

OMG Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.