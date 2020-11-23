Oasis Network Price Hits $0.0475 on Top Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 30.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $71.31 million and approximately $15.43 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0475 or 0.00000257 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.50 or 0.00548110 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00199900 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.39 or 0.00774320 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000180 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00020761 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a coin. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project . Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org

Oasis Network Coin Trading

Oasis Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

