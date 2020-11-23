Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Short Interest Update

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the October 15th total of 36,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Shares of OVLY opened at $17.21 on Monday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $19.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average is $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $141.45 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Oak Valley Bancorp alerts:

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $67,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,250 shares of company stock worth $98,131 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in Oakdale, California, and surrounding areas. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.