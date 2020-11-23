Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the October 15th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $85,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000.

Shares of NBB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.10. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,794. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.84. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $23.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

