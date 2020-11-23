Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NUAN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nuance Communications from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Cfra lowered Nuance Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on Nuance Communications from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Nuance Communications from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Shares of NUAN stock opened at $41.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.27. Nuance Communications has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 75.15, a P/E/G ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 10.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Nuance Communications will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuance Communications news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 44,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $1,496,461.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,832 shares in the company, valued at $25,986,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Arthur G. Giterman sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $79,474.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,064.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,776 shares of company stock worth $2,863,484 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It offers customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, and domain knowledge along with professional services and implementation support.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.