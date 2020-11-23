NPCoin Price Reaches $0.0081 on Exchanges (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 23rd. One NPCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha. NPCoin has a market capitalization of $587,748.21 and approximately $2,861.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NPCoin has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00012739 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000100 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

NPCoin Profile

NPCoin (NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NPCoin Coin Trading

