Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Lifted to Buy at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NHYDY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of NHYDY opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $4.00.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 2.85%.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

