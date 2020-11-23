Nordstrom (JWN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 24th. Analysts expect Nordstrom to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 42.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect Nordstrom to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $21.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $43.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.53.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Nordstrom from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.94.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

