Nord/LB Reiterates “€50.00” Price Target for Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI)

Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DAI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €52.06 ($61.25).

ETR:DAI opened at €55.52 ($65.32) on Friday. Daimler AG has a fifty-two week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a fifty-two week high of €55.96 ($65.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion and a PE ratio of 1,914.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €48.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is €41.09.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

