Nord/LB Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) a €32.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on G1A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.50 ($25.29) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €28.59 ($33.64).

ETR:G1A opened at €29.01 ($34.13) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €29.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €29.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion and a PE ratio of -31.26. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 52 week high of €33.70 ($39.65).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

