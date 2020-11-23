Norbord (NYSE:OSB) Rating Increased to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Norbord (NYSE:OSB) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OSB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Norbord from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered Norbord from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Norbord from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James upgraded Norbord from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Norbord from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Norbord has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.38.

Get Norbord alerts:

NYSE:OSB opened at $36.21 on Thursday. Norbord has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $37.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.09.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.31. Norbord had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Norbord will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Norbord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Norbord’s payout ratio is -248.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Norbord by 51.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,204,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,570,000 after purchasing an additional 409,391 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Norbord by 110.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 966,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,537,000 after buying an additional 507,918 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Norbord by 5,248.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 818,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,580,000 after purchasing an additional 803,160 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Norbord in the second quarter valued at about $8,443,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Norbord by 41.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 89,655 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.