Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) (TSE:OSB) Raised to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) (TSE:OSB) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have C$49.35 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$38.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OSB. Raymond James cut Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$60.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. CSFB raised Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from C$38.00 to C$49.35 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$52.24.

Shares of TSE:OSB opened at C$47.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.82. Norbord Inc. has a 1-year low of C$13.01 and a 1-year high of C$49.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 20.04%.

Norbord Inc. (OSB.TO) Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

