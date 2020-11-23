Non-Standard Finance plc (NSF.L) (LON:NSF) Shares Gap Up to $3.17

Non-Standard Finance plc (NSF.L) (LON:NSF)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.17, but opened at $3.48. Non-Standard Finance plc (NSF.L) shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 1,886,103 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance plc (NSF.L) in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,592.72, a quick ratio of 9.69 and a current ratio of 9.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6.81.

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. It provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. Non-Standard Finance plc was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

