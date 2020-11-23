Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Shares Gap Down to $35.73

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.73, but opened at $33.40. Niu Technologies shares last traded at $32.90, with a volume of 15,144 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NIU shares. CICC Research initiated coverage on Niu Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.94.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.70. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

