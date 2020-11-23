NIO (NYSE:NIO) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NIO has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC started coverage on NIO in a report on Friday, October 30th. They set a hold rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded NIO from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NIO from $17.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on NIO from $33.20 to $46.40 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.31.

Get NIO alerts:

NYSE NIO opened at $49.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.20 and a beta of 2.61. NIO has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $54.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in NIO during the first quarter worth about $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NIO by 89.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 138,827 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NIO by 14.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in NIO by 24.7% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in NIO by 88.0% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares in the last quarter. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.