NIO (NYSE:NIO) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
NIO has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC started coverage on NIO in a report on Friday, October 30th. They set a hold rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded NIO from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NIO from $17.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on NIO from $33.20 to $46.40 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.31.
NYSE NIO opened at $49.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.20 and a beta of 2.61. NIO has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $54.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.34.
NIO Company Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
