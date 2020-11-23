NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NextDecade Corporation is a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects primarily in the global integrated natural gas industry. It principally focuses on a land-based project on the U.S. Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. NextDecade Corporation is based in The Woodlands, United States. “

NEXT stock opened at $2.26 on Friday. NextDecade has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $6.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in NextDecade by 63.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 12,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NextDecade by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,569 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 219.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 16,619 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 42.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 20,752 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development activities related to the liquefaction and sale of LNG. It focusses on the development activities of Rio Grande LNG terminal facility located in the Port of Brownsville, Texas; and Galveston Bay LNG terminal facility situated in Texas City, Texas.

