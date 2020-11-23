News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Short Interest Down 17.4% in October

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 810,000 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the October 15th total of 980,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 501,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of News during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of News by 82.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of News by 387.2% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of News by 16.6% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of News by 137.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 10.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

News stock opened at $17.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.52. News has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $18.10.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

