New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NRZ. Raymond James lifted their price target on New Residential Investment from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus raised New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65. New Residential Investment has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that New Residential Investment will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 209.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 79,809 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 161,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,873,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 730,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 18,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 413,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 297,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

