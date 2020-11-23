Needham & Company LLC Boosts Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Price Target to $71.00

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cubic from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Cubic from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded Cubic from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cubic from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cubic from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cubic has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.18.

Shares of NYSE:CUB opened at $60.25 on Thursday. Cubic has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $70.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.56.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.78. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 5.96% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cubic will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 17,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $989,975.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 17,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,920 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,255,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Cubic by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,160,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,744,000 after purchasing an additional 390,185 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cubic by 870.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,325,000 after purchasing an additional 976,413 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cubic by 1,046.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,694,000 after acquiring an additional 686,898 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Cubic by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 558,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,815,000 after acquiring an additional 72,425 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

