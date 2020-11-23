Nectar (NEC) Price Tops $0.18

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 23rd. One Nectar coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000963 BTC on major exchanges including $24.43, $51.55, $32.15 and $13.77. During the last seven days, Nectar has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nectar has a market cap of $27.77 million and $9,837.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,324.50 or 1.00117093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00030665 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003120 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000339 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00021957 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000238 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00069847 BTC.

Nectar Profile

NEC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 618,133,330 coins and its circulating supply is 157,517,510 coins. Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com . Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a . Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex

Nectar Coin Trading

Nectar can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nectar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

