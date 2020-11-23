NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies primarily in the United States and internationally. NCS Multistage Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of NCS Multistage stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. NCS Multistage has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $2.46. The company has a current ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $43.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 51.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $16.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NCS Multistage will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NCS Multistage stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 705,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.50% of NCS Multistage at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

