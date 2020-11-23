National Bank Financial Boosts Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$57.00

Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report released on Friday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Eight Capital restated a buy rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$44.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$53.90.

Get Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) alerts:

DOL stock opened at C$50.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,861.13. Dollarama Inc. has a twelve month low of C$34.70 and a twelve month high of C$53.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$49.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$48.25.

Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollarama Inc. will post 2.2299999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO)’s payout ratio is 10.16%.

In other Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) news, Director John Assaly sold 9,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.87, for a total transaction of C$457,129.98. Also, Director Stephen Gunn sold 4,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.52, for a total transaction of C$240,339.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,122,922.83.

Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.