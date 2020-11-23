Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Raised to “Outperform” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm currently has $143.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Nasdaq from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nasdaq from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.54.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq stock opened at $126.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.84. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $71.66 and a twelve month high of $139.50.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.07 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $397,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,244.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1,029.2% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.