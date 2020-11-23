Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) Short Interest Update

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,140,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the October 15th total of 5,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:NNDM opened at $4.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.09. Nano Dimension has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.37). Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 307.64% and a negative return on equity of 67.17%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Nano Dimension in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Nano Dimension in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nano Dimension in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Nano Dimension in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new position in Nano Dimension in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 27.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.