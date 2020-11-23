Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) Short Interest Update

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,140,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the October 15th total of 5,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
NASDAQ:NNDM opened at $4.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.09. Nano Dimension has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $6.00.
Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.37). Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 307.64% and a negative return on equity of 67.17%.
About Nano Dimension
Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.
