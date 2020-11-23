Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 588,900 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the October 15th total of 503,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on MYE. ValuEngine lowered Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of MYE traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.55. 1,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,496. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $636.97 million, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.45. Myers Industries has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $17.84.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. Myers Industries had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $132.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Myers Industries will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

In other Myers Industries news, Director William A. Foley bought 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $38,722.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori A. Lutey bought 10,000 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.02 per share, with a total value of $170,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,153.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 13,500 shares of company stock worth $227,724 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 100.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Myers Industries by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Myers Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 71.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 325.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

