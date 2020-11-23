Motion Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:MOTNU)

Motion Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:MOTNU) quiet period will end on Tuesday, November 24th. Motion Acquisition had issued 11,500,000 shares in its public offering on October 15th. The total size of the offering was $115,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Motion Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

MOTNU opened at $9.92 on Monday. Motion Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96.

Motion Acquisition Company Profile

There is no company description available for Motion Acquisition Corp.

