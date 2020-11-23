Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Major Shareholder Sells $1,887,575.04 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.68, for a total value of $1,887,575.04. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $202.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.36. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.59 and a 12-month high of $215.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Morningstar alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar during the third quarter worth about $362,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Morningstar by 8.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Morningstar during the third quarter worth about $386,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Morningstar by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar during the third quarter worth about $691,000. 47.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.