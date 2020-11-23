Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Major Shareholder Sells $1,887,575.04 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.68, for a total value of $1,887,575.04. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of MORN stock opened at $202.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.36. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.59 and a 12-month high of $215.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 1.10.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar during the third quarter worth about $362,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Morningstar by 8.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Morningstar during the third quarter worth about $386,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Morningstar by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar during the third quarter worth about $691,000. 47.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Morningstar
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.
