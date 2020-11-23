Morgan Stanley Increases The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $70.00

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.04.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

NYSE TJX opened at $60.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a PE ratio of 106.46, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The TJX Companies has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $65.14.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies by 746.7% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,191,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $564,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869,787 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The TJX Companies by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,571,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,084,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726,907 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies by 1,660.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,451,629 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $174,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,528 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in The TJX Companies by 97.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,396,024 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $269,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 19.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $892,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,468 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.