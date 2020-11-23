Morgan Stanley Boosts Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $98.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jack in the Box from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Jack in the Box to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.84.

JACK opened at $91.24 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $94.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.68.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 36.78%.

In related news, Director David Goebel sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $148,207.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,659.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Jack in the Box by 221.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Jack in the Box by 38.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Jack in the Box by 449.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at $88,000.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 29, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,243 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in San Diego, California.

