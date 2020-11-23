Morgan Stanley Boosts Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $279.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $279.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ESS has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Truist upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $268.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $260.47.

ESS opened at $254.10 on Friday. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $175.81 and a twelve month high of $329.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.29 and a 200-day moving average of $225.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.67.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,888,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,383,188,000 after acquiring an additional 80,149 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 15.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,792,000 after buying an additional 336,057 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 5.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,578,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,857,000 after buying an additional 77,398 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 11.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 648,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,556,000 after buying an additional 68,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 7.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 571,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,702,000 after buying an additional 41,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

