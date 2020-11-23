Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,600 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the October 15th total of 150,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 96,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRCC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Monroe Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

NASDAQ MRCC opened at $8.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Monroe Capital has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The company has a market capitalization of $173.42 million, a PE ratio of -40.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.03.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Monroe Capital had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Monroe Capital will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRCC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 64,290.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,064,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 5,056,435 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 60.3% during the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 580,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 218,386 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Monroe Capital in the third quarter valued at about $483,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Monroe Capital by 42.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 225,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 66,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Monroe Capital by 14.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 402,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 51,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

