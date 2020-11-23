Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Shares Gap Up to $2.05

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.05, but opened at $2.24. Mogo shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 1,837 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Mogo in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41. The stock has a market cap of $59.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.89.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

