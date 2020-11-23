MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) Insider Sells $1,658,552.75 in Stock

MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) insider Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold 235,925 shares of MobileIron stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $1,658,552.75.

Altai Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 16th, Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold 30,389 shares of MobileIron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $213,634.67.

On Friday, November 13th, Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold 2,600 shares of MobileIron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $18,278.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold 517,291 shares of MobileIron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $3,636,555.73.

On Friday, November 6th, Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold 105,299 shares of MobileIron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $739,198.98.

On Monday, November 9th, Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,193,436 shares of MobileIron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $8,389,855.08.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,719,564 shares of MobileIron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $12,088,534.92.

NASDAQ:MOBL opened at $7.03 on Monday. MobileIron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $833.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average is $5.80.

MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). MobileIron had a negative return on equity of 102.36% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MobileIron, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MobileIron during the third quarter worth about $358,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in MobileIron during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in MobileIron by 101.9% during the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 401,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 202,592 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in MobileIron by 44.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 18,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in MobileIron during the third quarter worth about $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MOBL shares. BidaskClub upgraded MobileIron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of MobileIron in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MobileIron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Roth Capital lowered MobileIron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.05 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of MobileIron in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MobileIron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

MobileIron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and applications from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide zero sign-on; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

