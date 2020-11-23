(MKGAY) (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Raised to Buy at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of (MKGAY) (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MKGAY. Bank of America raised (MKGAY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of (MKGAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. AlphaValue raised shares of (MKGAY) to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of (MKGAY) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. (MKGAY) has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:MKGAY opened at $38.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.36. (MKGAY) has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $42.02.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate & Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

