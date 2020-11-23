Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ships, industrial machinery and aircrafts. Its operating segments consist of Energy & Environmental; Commercial Aviation & Transportation Systems; Integrated Defense & Space Systems; Machinery Equipment & Infrastructure and Others. Energy & Environmental segment provides solutions in social infrastructure. Commercial Aviation & Transportation Systems segment encompasses land, sea and air transportation systems. Integrated Defense & Space Systems segment provides land, sea, air and space defense systems. Machinery Equipment & Infrastructure segment capitalizes on synergy benefits between business areas applied to a broad lineup of products including machine tools, handling and distribution systems, air-conditioning and refrigeration systems, bridges and others. Others segment offers real estate leasing and sales; printing and information services. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of MHVYF opened at $25.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.02. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 2.42. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a 12-month low of $20.73 and a 12-month high of $39.95.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. It operates through Power Systems; Industry & Infrastructure; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. It offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear, engine, and chemical power plants, lithium-ion battery products, and oil and gas production plants; laser radar surveillance system; car air-conditioning and refrigeration systems; air-conditioners, centrifugal chillers, water heat pumps, and stage machinery systems; and turbochargers, machine tools and rubber and tire machinery, and testing equipment.

