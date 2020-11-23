MINISO Group Holding Limited’s Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group’s (NYSE:MNSO) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, November 24th. MINISO Group had issued 30,400,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 15th. The total size of the offering was $608,000,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MINISO Group in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.20 price target for the company.

NYSE:MNSO opened at $19.01 on Monday. MINISO Group has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $24.90.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

