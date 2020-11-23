MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,304,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,947 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of MFS Government Markets Income Trust worth $19,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGF. Excalibur Management Corp purchased a new stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 127,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 34,396 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 152,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 11.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 259,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 26,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,186. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $4.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.0288 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%.

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

