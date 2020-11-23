Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) PT Raised to $68.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MTRAF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Metro from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Metro from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.00.

Get Metro alerts:

Shares of MTRAF stock opened at $45.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.47. Metro has a fifty-two week low of $36.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.27.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.