Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MTRAF. TD Securities upped their price objective on Metro from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Metro from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of Metro stock opened at $45.98 on Thursday. Metro has a fifty-two week low of $36.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.87 and a 200 day moving average of $44.47.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

