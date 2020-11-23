Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.2% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 438,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,368,000 after buying an additional 31,728 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 187,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,521,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.24. 146,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,437,854. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.27. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $203.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 24.33%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

