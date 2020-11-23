Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Short Interest Update

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the October 15th total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 80.7% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $164,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $18.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.96. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.81.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.25. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $212.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.78 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.60 to $18.70 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BOCOM International began coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.69.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

