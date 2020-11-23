MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,730,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the October 15th total of 6,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 793,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEIP. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 59.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP opened at $2.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.79. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $4.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average is $3.13.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.24 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 159.15% and a negative return on equity of 33.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

MEIP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEI Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

