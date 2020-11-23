Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for 1.3% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Medtronic by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $752,805,000 after buying an additional 741,368 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Medtronic by 22.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.4% in the second quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 90,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.89.

MDT stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.45. 59,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,723,787. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $82,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 561,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,815,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 4,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.52 per share, with a total value of $499,951.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

