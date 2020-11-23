McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock to Split on Tuesday, December 1st (NYSE:MKC)

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) are set to split on Tuesday, December 1st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 29th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, November 30th.

MKC stock opened at $183.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.46. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $112.22 and a twelve month high of $211.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.73 and a 200-day moving average of $186.84.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 5th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 46.36%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Argus assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.55.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,044,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,924,000 after purchasing an additional 557,132 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,615,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,493,000 after buying an additional 385,538 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at $34,870,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 85.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 371,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,687,000 after buying an additional 171,000 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.1% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 987,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,699,000 after buying an additional 158,439 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

