Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Telemark Asset Management LLC

Telemark Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 530.4% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $326.46. 95,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,865,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $328.52 and its 200 day moving average is $316.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 60,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total value of $20,296,188.90. In the last quarter, insiders sold 521,751 shares of company stock valued at $165,787,386. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.18.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

