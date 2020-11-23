Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Short Interest Update

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,700 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the October 15th total of 145,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 163,431 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 264.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 226,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 164,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares during the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock opened at $1.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.94 million, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.85. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $4.85.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

MMLP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Martin Midstream Partners from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. engages in the terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 12 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

