Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) Short Interest Up 19.2% in October

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,590,000 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the October 15th total of 3,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 16.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MRNS opened at $15.37 on Monday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The company has a market capitalization of $470.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average of $10.45.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 25th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

