Marathon Oil’s (MRO) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Scotiabank

Scotiabank restated their sector perform rating on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $6.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a hold rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Marathon Oil from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Marathon Oil from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.01.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 3.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average of $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $14.07.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 128.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 329,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 185,373 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,298,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,309,000 after buying an additional 34,275 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 86.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 246,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 114,411 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 7.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 53,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

