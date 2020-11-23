Main Street Research LLC Sells 592 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Main Street Research LLC decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,450,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,515,000 after acquiring an additional 744,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,719,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,753,000 after buying an additional 826,060 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,173,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,742,000 after buying an additional 81,056 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,164,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,942,000 after buying an additional 774,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,661,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,133,000 after purchasing an additional 55,617 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $57.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.50. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The company has a market cap of $81.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

