Main Street Research LLC Has $226,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Main Street Research LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 47.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,373 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,956 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,810 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 34.8% during the second quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 92,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 24,002 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.8% during the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 68.1% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 31,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. 140166 boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.69.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $45.80 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.68. The company has a market capitalization of $186.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

